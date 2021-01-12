The chaos that erupted Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the U.S. Capitol has been felt in Northwestern Oklahoma as local officials and citizens alike try to sort out what actually happened and why.
“I’m numb,” State Sen. Casey Murdock said. “I feel like I’ve been hit in the back of the head with a two-by-four. It’s heartbreaking.”
Oklahoma Congressional District 3 Democrat Party Chair Amber Jensen said she was traveling at the time.
“When I first heard of the attack on the capitol, I thought the news network was previewing a movie. I did a double take and switched to several different channels on my phone between CNN, FOX, MSNBC, NBC, NPR, and others to see what each of them were saying,” Jensen said. “I also had my radio on.”
Local citizens disagree as to who is responsible for the violence.
“The violent turmoil in Washington DC at the Capitol yesterday (Jan. 6) was unacceptable,” Woodward County Republican Chair Tonya Mitchell said, “There are many unanswered questions about how and why things happened and I pray they will be fully investigated.”
Murdock said he would also like to see some investigations.
“I'm waiting on investigation on the people that they arrested. Do some background checks, and see who they really were,” Murdock said. “I don't think Trump supporters would have done that. Trump supporters, love this country. Trump supporters are proud of our capital our Capitol building, and they are respectful. I'm having a hard time believing that those were true Trump supporters.”
According to a Washington Times article on January 6th, facial recognition showed a few of men who broke into the Capitol had possibly been in some of the 2020 Antifa and BLM riots. Despite the article, Murdock said the coverage over the past year has driven a wedge between Americans causing them to lose all trust in the media.
“It is most disturbing that the democratic process of counting the Electoral Vote for the 2020 Presidential Election and addressing legitimate concerns of voter fraud among many states could not take place peacefully,” Mitchell said, “Hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters were there in Washington, DC yesterday (Wednesday), including Oklahomans, however a very small radical group has now overshadowed the peaceful protesters purpose, voice, and presence at our Nation’s Capitol.”
Jensen believes Trump incited and even invited this sort of violence and destruction at his rallies of late with some of the things he has said.
“Then when he didn’t win re-election, he cried foul even though on the same Election Day, on the same ballot, in the same ballot boxes, with the same dedicated voters, other legislators had won,” Jensen said. “And no one cried foul about that.”
U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford certified electoral votes and Biden’s election.
“I understand so many have uncertainty and are questioning of the integrity of our elections,” Inhofe said. “We have a lot of work to do to restore all Americans’ confidence that our elections are held freely and fairly, with every legal vote counted.”
Lankford issued a statement on the election certification process and the need for attention to address concerns of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election from Oklahomans and around the nation.
“Peaceful people in my state in Oklahoma want their questions answered, but they don’t want this, what happened today (Wednesday),” Lankford said. “They want to do the right thing, and they also want to do it the right way. They want to honor the constitutional process, but they also want to have a debate about election security because they want to make sure it’s right, which is why it’s an important issue that needs to be resolved. Transparency in government just doesn’t seem like a bad idea.”
Third District Rep. Frank Lucas released a statement as well. He said he has had countless conversations with constituents about the questions surrounding the presidential election.
“I have voted to agree to the objection,” Lucas said. “I will continue to share my fellow Oklahomans' concerns with my House colleagues and work with them to strengthen our election integrity. Americans deserve to have confidence in our electoral system; therefore, I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections.”
Jensen said she hopes people can see that Trump is a benchmark in our nation’s history.
“Albeit an embarrassing one for most of us, but a passing moment in time nonetheless, and his time on the world stage is concluding,” Jensen said. “All things, good or bad, must eventually end. Trump’s Presidency is no exception.
Murdock is worried about the lack of common ground for the nation to work together.
“It is scary the times that we were in right now,” Murdock said. “I don’t see any common ground. We are so divided and we’re so far apart. It’s going to take a heck of a leader to bring us back together as a country, as one.”
Jensen thinks the majority of Americans tend to follow the spirit of the leader in how they approach politics. While she believes President Trump has shown contempt and bullying, but she holds out hope.
“I hold all the best hope for our Democratic Republic and our Constitution,” Jensen said. “I respect our process and uphold our Constitution.”
Jensen said she is happy to be moving on to a leader who she believes also feels the same way.
“I think Biden’s response to the violence on Wednesday was measured, dignified, and befitting a man to whom the presidency will soon be passed,” Jensen said. “President-Elect Biden is a good man. He wants unity. He wants to stabilize this country. He wants us to love our neighbor and be good to one another. That’s how he will treat us, and I believe a lot of Americans will begin to mirror that attitude with a little time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.