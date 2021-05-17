Woodward County Commissioners approved a resolution regarding accounting procedures for American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Monday morning during their regularly scheduled meeting.
“This was drafted using the revenue chart of accounts that was provided by the state auditor,” District 2 Commissioner Clint White said. “That money should be depositing this week.”
Based on Woodward County’s population, there will be future instructions on how the $3.9 million can be spent.
The board also discussed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and future expenditures.
According to Clint White, the National Association of Counties held a webinar that he and County Clerk Wendy Dunlap attended.
“The biggest thing that they talked about is how to determine your lost revenue,” Clint White said. “What we need to do is see if our revenue increase is more than 4.1 percent of the national average. If it is, we can use that percentage.”
Any payroll paid with this round can only be used for those working to mitigate COVID-19. The money can’t be used to pay off existing debt or put in a rainy day fund, according to Clint White.
“Our first deadline is going to be Aug. 31 2021. And we have to submit our first interim report to the US Treasury,” Clint White said. “On Oct. 31, we have to have our quarterly project and expenditure reports sent in.”
District Attorney Christopher M. Boring informed Woodward County Commissioners of some concerns regarding courtroom renovations.
A table was damaged in the move and the benches need to be cleaned and polyurethaned. Now that there is new flooring, damage to the furnishings are more apparent, according to Boring.
“I think all they lack is just the judge's carpeted area and the jury box,” Boring referred to the contractors. “The paint looks good and the floor looks good.”
Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer reported bids are opening Wednesday at noon for roof repairs.
The 1st annual Red Dirt Semi Truck show went really well, Poer said.
“It was awesome. That was one of the cooler things we've had,” Poer said. “They had a really good turnout. They’re wanting to do it again next year.”
The board acknowledged the expiration of Resolution R-20-60 with the Governor's recommendation of face protection.
A cooperative agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Wildlife Division was approved. According to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt, this is for control of beavers and other wildlife.
The board approved a resolution disposing of a 2008 Kawasaki 4-wheeler B-302. The sheriff’s office traded it in at Searcy’s for a newer side-by-side. According to Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, the ATV is used for security at the Woodward Elks Rodeo and other big events.
Commissioners approved interlocal agreements with Mooreland Public Schools and Woodward Public Schools No. 1-01.
In addition to regular business, the board approved $27,483.28 allocation of alcoholic beverage tax.
Sealed bids were opened for weekly mowing, bagging, edging, spraying and flower bed maintenance on the courthouse and surrounding areas. Green Zebra was awarded the bid with $120 for each service.
