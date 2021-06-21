Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer talked about the week-long American Junior Aberdeen Association Junior National Show happening at the fairgrounds this weekend with County Commissioners during the meeting Monday morning.
Events are scheduled each day through Saturday.
The bid for District 1 extension of pipe cross drain project over Doe Creek was tabled again.
“We're still looking into this, there's been some degree of confusion and mixed up with the FEMA funds,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White said. “I'm quite certain that we didn't get near enough funds to do the project so I'll probably be refunding the money back to FEMA.”
A schedule of fees for zoning, permitting and/or enforcement from Higley Consulting was discussed by the board.
“I'm pretty open minded about it but I’d probably like to visit with the fire marshal's office, and also wouldn't mind visiting with contractors in Woodward County,” Troy White said. “I'd like to hear from the people on the ground that there is a timing issue. Because that to me, that's probably the biggest thing if we're holding up construction or holding up new commerce because the fire marshal is so busy and he can't get there to do his inspections.”
Troy White also said he would like to compare rates with other folks who provide permitting and inspection services.
“There's other folks out there that do this. Probably some local folks that are highly qualified,” Troy White said. “There is a lot of information that probably needs to be gathered.”
District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt shared concerns about the county sticking their neck out on this.
“Could be a lot of problems, I would think,” Matt said. “How far behind are we going to get and then they're gonna not even call the state fire marshals to inspect.”
According to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring, there is potential for liability for the county in contracting inspection and permitting services.
“I would think maybe if we wanted to continue the conversation, we’d invite some local contractors and get their opinion,” Troy White added. “They're going to be the ones that it affects, first and foremost and then their clients as well.”
Commissioners approved ACCO-SIG 2021/2022 property and liability insurance pay-in-full option.
County officers' discussion over the employee handbook was brief with a few tweaks being made to sick days and vacation hours in the first four years of employment.
The board approved $23,083.60 allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through June 11, 2021.
An application from the Woodward County Excise board for temporary appropriations in the county general fund for the fiscal year was approved. The appropriations approved do not exceed the budget of fiscal year 2020/2021 budget in the amount of $6,894,163.03 and all other estimates of need.
Commissioners approved an appointment of County Clerk Wendy Dunlap as requisition agent for the Mooreland Fire Department.
The board approved a resolution disposing of complete phone system F218.16 for the County Clerk. The system was about 15 years old and parts were no longer available, according to Dunlap.
There was discussion about employees who opt-out of county insurance and receive a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance. District 2 Commissioner Clint White suggested raising the amount of money from $150 which is lower than the almost $194 amount those receive who choose the lowest priced plan.
Insurance and Retirement Coordinator Jonna Schmidt said employees who have insurance provided elsewhere tend to go ahead and sign up for county insurance with the lowest plan so they can receive the monthly opt-out. This costs the County over $615 per employee.
“A lot of people are already covered through parents or other means,” Schmidt said. “So I think if you did raise that opt-out amount it would save the county money.”
Court Clerk 1st Deputy Angela Irvin suggested it would be more fair to employees opting out to receive the full $615 to give a level playing field for all employees whether they opt for county insurance or not.
“They either take the health insurance, plan one, two or three, that are different expenses. If you take the cheap plan, you take $615 minus what the plan costs which is $422 and you get our $197,” Troy White summed up. “But if an employee opts out because they have additional insurance, why are they not entitled to $615?”
Clint White said that wouldn’t be cash from the county, because they are already paying that money out.
Troy White clarified the two employees who opt out now would receive the full $615 instead of just $150, costing the County an additional $465 per month for each of them.
“As insurance premiums rise, so would that amount,” Troy White said.
Matt and Boring both voiced concerns about employees potentially going uninsured.
Boring was also concerned that deputies may end up making more of a salary than the elected officers, which is against statute.
The item was tabled for further review and information from the state auditor.
A memorandum of understanding was also discussed for non-county employees and volunteers operating county vehicles to be drug tested.
“We potentially could have liability, since it's our vehicle. Enter in an agreement with the firefighters or whoever it is,” Boring said. “I think that will help with our insurance rates or anything else as well.”
The item was tabled for Boring to help craft the memorandum and for commissioners to meet with county fire departments and EMS about the potential collaboration.
The board discussed Clint White’s idea of creating a Woodward County Economic Development Alliance.
“As we all are aware of the news in the past week about the upcoming closure of the William S. Key prison. I don't think anybody can quantify the impact that may have on the county economically,” Clint White said. “I know we have some other regional programs that focus as a region, but I thought it'd be kind of cool if we had something that was Woodward County as the priority.”
Clint White said initially he thinks this would be a think tank.
“My full thought on it is, I feel like they’re (other programs) focused on the big fish,” Clint White said. “I'd rather have 10 small businesses with five or 10 employees than one business or 50 employees.”
Troy White agreed, “If you really want to get outside the box. You bring in, or create, an organization or a group that are the people or the business people of the community, the ones that really make things happen.”
