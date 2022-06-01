By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
The Woodward County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their weekly meeting. The agenda was short and full of mostly routine items.
Commissioners approved:
- Monthly Payroll
- Monthly Reports of Officers
- Blanket Purchase Orders
Also, commissioners designated requisition/receiving officers for a number of departments, includeing:
- County Commissioners requisition officers are Troy White and Jonna Schmidt, receiving agents are Christy Pierce and Katie Schmidt.
- County Clerk requisition officers are Wendy Dunlap and Katie Schmidt, receiving agents are Jonna Schmidt and Christy Pierce.
- E-911 requisition officer is Clint White, receiving agent is Christy Pierce.
- Fair/Fair Debt requisition officers are Bailey Kafka and Christy Pierce (when Bailey is gone), receiving agents are Thad Howard and Tiffany Jobe.
- Fire Prevention requisition officers are Michael Wickware and Christy Pierce, receiving agents are Melissa Hobbs and Bobby McDowell.
- Fort Supply Fire Department requisition officers are Michael Pettey and Christy Pierce, receiving agents are Jonathan Murray and John Nix.
- Mooreland Fire Department requisition officers are Travis Case and Christy Pierce, receiving agents are Jerrod Brittain and Jeremiah Moore.
- Sharon Fire Department requisition officers are Cole Braley and Christy Pierce, receiving agents are Jaon Nail and Dakota Lambreth.
- Fire Capitol requisition officers are Michael Wickware and Christy Pierce, receiving agents are Melissa Hobbs and Bill Phillips.
- Woodward Fire Department requisition officers are Michael Wickware and Christy Pierce, receiving agents are Melissa Hobbs and Johnny Edwards.
- OPERS/Insurance requisition officer is Jonna Schmidt, receiving agent is Christy Pierce.
A contract between Canadian County Juvenile Detention and Woodward County, Board of County Commissioners for services at Canadian County Juvenile Detention Center July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023 was tabled for further review. This was the second time for the item to be tabled.
Under new and unforeseen business, the commissioners discussed the mowing of ditches, right of ways and the aspects of how to bid those out.
Also under new and unforeseen business was an item discussed during the previous meeting May 23rd was Clint White, Commissioner District No. 2 said, “We got our first official word that the Sharon Community Development Block Grant was awarded. So we are excited to get those streets resurfaced.”
He continued, “I appreciate all the citizens in Sharon that participated in the income surveys, that really helped the community get awarded this grant. Mutual has reached out to me and I will visit with them in June again to discuss some options.”
