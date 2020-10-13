Woodward County Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Tuesday, hearing some reports and approving items throughout the agenda.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer told commissioners he had completed all the CARES act filings.
Lehenbauer also noted that the coronavirus situation continues to improve at William S. Key with fewer active cases there.
Commissioners also:
• Tabulation of bids for countywide gyp rock
• Acknowledged a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Buss Cannabis, LLC in District 3 Creekwood Springs.
• Approved county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for September
• Approved a resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for September at $268,963.62.
• Approved a request for OEDA REAP funds for Rural Water District 2.
• Approved 4-week payroll
• Approved purchase orders
• Approved monthly reports from county offices
• Approved the court clerk records management and preservation monthly report
• Approved the monthly report of the county treasurer to the state auditor and inspector.
Commissioners will meet again on Monday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse.
