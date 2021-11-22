Woodward County Commissioners approved a new compensation structure for highway district employees on Monday.
County highway workers are not part of the yearly budget and are not paid out of ad valorem or sales tax, according to District 2 Commissioner Clint White.
“Road districts are funded by gross production tax, vehicle tag tax and fuel tax, not property tax. We don't receive any ad valorem tax from the county whatsoever,” said District 1 Commissioner Troy White. “The money that we get monthly from the state varies sometimes greatly from month to month. So it's just our responsibility to live within the means.”
Troy White said there's no incentive for the employee to make the county a career or to be a good employee.
“It's almost communistic,” Troy White said. “Everybody working for the same rate for the benefit of the government, no matter what their job function is, whether they're a new employee or a 25 year employee that you can count on to do anything and handle anything. Doesn’t make any sense to me at all.”
In an effort to be competitive with area counties, the board established a standardized structure in which all three districts will be on the same pay schedule.
“We've had good hands that's left - even for a dollar more (per hour),” said District 3 Interim Commissioner Donny Thorn. “I've been there six years and we haven't had a pay increase for that period.”
The proposed new compensation structure is a merit based system which takes consideration for years of service and is contingent upon a performance evaluation.
Base rate for a highway employee with a CDL will be $19 an hour. After completion of the first year of employment and subject to the performance evaluation, they will get a raise to $19.25. After three years it goes up to $19.50, then $20 after five years and $20.50 after eight years. Highway employees with no CDL will receive $.85 less, consecutively.
One of the limiting factors on pay for county employees is an Oklahoma Statute that states no employee can make more than the elected officials.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council. According to Tom Lucas, representing the council, because of the closing of William S. Key Correctional Center at Fort Supply, area counties should qualify for economic adjustment assistance with the Economic Development Administration.
A transfer of appropriations of $50,000 out of CIRB District 2 into maintenance and operation for District 2 was approved. According to Clint White, this is for an ETR payment. The remaining $50,000 will be paid in June of 2022.
The board approved the re-appointment of Rhonda Custer to the EMS board of directors.
Commissioners tabled certificate of substantial completion from Joe D. Hall for the fairgrounds roofing project due to lack of an architect signature.
According to Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer, the roofing project finished for over $17,000 less than the maximum allotted estimate, totaling a little more than $343,000.
