Woodward County Commissioners approved a letter responding to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s (OMMA) request for Certificate of Compliance for OMMA businesses in the county during the meeting Monday.
The certificate is part of the licensing for growers, processors, dispensaries and transporters. The compliance certifications gathered on the form include satisfying zoning classifications and ordinances, safety codes, building or construction codes and fire codes, electrical, plumbing, and waste codes.
In the letter, the board makes clear that it is not approving or condoning an activity which is still illegal based upon current federal law so as to not jeopardize receiving federal funds or qualified grants.
“There's a potential that it could cause some issues with federal funding. Because we are drug free workplace,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said. “Federal grants, federal loans, all that stuff require us to sign a certificate saying that we're not going to have drugs in the workplace. So I think it's difficult for you guys to sign off on those documents."
The letter gives applicants two options depending on the location of the facility. Within three miles of City of Woodward city limits, applicants must provide proof of approval from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) prior to the county reviewing any document. If the location is in a structure outside of the three miles of city limits, applicants are subject to state standards and requirements outlined in Title 59, requiring certifications from an Oklahoma Licensed Inspector.
“It's simply to say that if you're going to grow medical marijuana in the unincorporated areas of Woodward County, you need to go out, have an architect or somebody come out and look at your structure and make sure that it's safe. And there's not any concerns for the neighbors, you know, has a fire code and all that other stuff,” Boring said. “If we have someone that puts up, builds a commercial structure out there, typically they're taking out loans. Typically they're having things where inspectors are coming in, insurance is coming in and making sure that everything's okay.”
The applicant must provide a legal description of the location of the medical marijuana business, according to the letter.
“The statute is terrible,” Boring said. “I encourage you guys (County Commissioners), each one of you guys to contact your representatives and senators and say, this is this is bad. You need to rewrite this to where OMMA, who's getting the money, needs to enforce this and needs to regulate it. I don't think it should be placed on you (the County Commissioners).”
Boring went on to say the statute is only about a sentence long, making it hard to advise clients and give a legal opinion or direction.
According to the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission (OUBCC) statement on State Question 778, in rural areas where there is no local jurisdictional authority, for commercial structures, the enforcement authority remains in the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal. The OUBCC also recommends contacting an Oklahoma licensed architect or Oklahoma registered professional engineer to walk through the step-by-step process making sure all requirements are within OUBCC adopted building codes and any other state law or local ordinances, regulations or orders are met.
During county officers discussion, E-911 and Emergency Number Professional (ENP) Director Ben Smith gave a report. The Woodward County E-911 office has been working on certifications for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO). The E-911 center is currently fully staffed with all dispatchers have gone through a Public Safety Telecommunicator Course except the newest member of the team. This satisfies the Oklahoma 911 Management Authority’s minimum training requirement.
Smith said he is going through the APCO Registered Public Safety Leader (RPSL) training now. Two representatives from the Woodward center will be attending the Oklahoma Public Safety Conference in Tulsa next week where they will receive an award as the 911 Center of the Year, according to Smith.
The board approved rezoning a 4.7373 acre tract of property in Section 8 T22N R20W from A-1 agricultural to I-2 industrial.
Commissioners approved the County Clerk as a purchasing agent for the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
A resolution for disposing of equipment, a Lenovo ThinkCentre Desktop Workstation, for the election board was approved.
The board tabled declaration of surplus for a 2003 Ford F-450 grass rig unit #23 to be sold at auction for the Mooreland Fire Department (MFD). This is a unit given to MFD by District 1. District 1 Commissioner Troy White said he would like to get it back to use as a permanent spray rig for county use.
Monthly reports for the Woodward County Jail for June, July and August were approved.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson noted a big difference in cost of meals since the new food service took over in mid July. Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said the fluctuation in inmate population also makes a big difference. White also noted that the one less employee for the kitchen alone is a $52,000 per year savings, which includes wage, benefits, insurance and related costs.
Commissioners approved the revolving fund application for Districts 1 and 2. White will be applying for two graders, and Johnson will be applying for one grader. White noted that they are not tied into the application if funds are not available by the time the application is approved.
A zoning classification hearing for Mitt Gas LLC of an additional four tracts was approved. Approximately 13.3 acres of land in Section 8 T22N R20W adjoining a 4.7373 acre tract that has already been rezoned.
Commissioners opened and approved one sealed six month bid for county wide gyp rock from ACG Materials.
