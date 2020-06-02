Woodward City Commissioners approved a $33.5 million budget Monday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting.
Following a public hearing, the Board of City Commissioners approved the $33.5 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 (resolution 2020-8), which is about $5.2 million less then fiscal year 2019-2020.
City Manager Alan Riffel noted that all those involved worked hard to ensure the budget would keep core functions that the City relies on operational and exclude any extra expenditures where possible.
According to Russ Meacham with R.S. Meacham and Associates CPAs and Advisors, the budget contains “no fluff, no extra.”
The Board of Commissioners approved a proposal from Lawn and Order relative to the mowing of City-owned properties, followed by an interlocal agreement with Woodward County Board of Commissioners relative to the answering and dispatching of both 911 and administrative calls for the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners approved a second interlocal agreement with Woodward County Board of Commissioners relative to housing inmates at the Woodward County Jail. Riffel stated that the price had increased from $35 to $50 per inmate per day.
Upon the recommendation of ODOT, Department of Transportation, Commissioners approved two resolutions (resolution 2020-10 and resolution 2020-11) that would expand school zones for the Woodward Middle School and Horace Mann Elementary. The areas that to expand will include school zones on 9th Street and Oklahoma Avenue. A new school zone will be put in at Highway 412 and 1st Street, running east and west for about 1.3 miles, according to Riffel.
During his report, Riffel shared that crews should be finishing up drainage structures on 34th Street.
Commissioner Steve Bogdahn expressed concern for traffic flow on 34th Street by the Early Childhood Center. The area is known for congestion during pick-up and drop-off times during the school year. Bogdahn proposed the City should look into a street light at the intersection where the school’s drive-through line enters the roadway to help keep traffic moving.
Monday marked the beginning of Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reopening plan for the state safely and Riffel noted that several events are coming up that would involve crowds, including the Elks Rodeo. He said they had met with the Elks extensively to review precautions that will be in place during the event.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met immediately after and approved a Quit Claim Deed transferring ownership from Woodward County Golf Association to Woodward Municipal Authority.
The Authority also approved the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
