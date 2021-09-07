Woodward County Commissioners approved a $6.76 million budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 at their weekly meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioners also approved some updates to the county's COVID-19 policy.
On the budget side, the Certified Public Accountant James Kuykendall went over the numbers and after a semi-lengthy discussion, commissioners approved a budget with the modification of moving $34,000 from general government to the sheriff to assist with purchasing new vehicles.
After Kuykendall makes the adjustments, the final budget is expected to be signed at the next meeting.
The vote to approve was 2-1 with Vernie Matt and Clint White voting yes and Troy White no.
Budget numbers for some of the major offices include:
Sheriff - $934,897.08
Treasurer - $242,916.97
Commissioners - $253,400
County Clerk - $358,001
Court Clerk - $436,607.66
Assessor - $289,464
Visual inspection - $248,756.48
General government - $3,483,723.16
Election board - $109,116.42
County jail - $291,885.73
Commissioners also approved an updated covid policy that will require county employees to use sick leave accrual for exposures and infections.
The quarantine period for exposures with no symptoms if no test is taken will be 14 consecutive days. Quarantine period is 10 consecutive days after a positive test with our without symptoms.
The policy includes a vaccination option: If an employee is vaccinated and an exposure occurs, the employee can continue work but must wear a mask and monitor for symptoms.
There is also a test out option that says: The quarantine period is seven days after exposure or symptoms if a covid test is taken after five days of exposure and/or symptoms and the test result is negative. The employee may return to work after providing a copy of the test results or a signed doctor's release must be provided to the county. The test cannot be taken before five days of exposure or symptoms.
Regional Health Department director Terri Salisbury provided an update on vaccinations in the county.
Salisbury said 7,200 residents or around 42 percent have received at least one dose while 5,974 residents are fully vaccinated.
According to the Monday report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 86 active covid cases in Woodward County with 69 in the city of Woodward.
Commissioners also:
• Approved updated staff for roles in managing SLFRF reports. Court Clerk Wendy Dunlap is the account administrator and point of contact for reporting and Clint White is the authorized representative for reporting.
• Approved transfer for appropriations of general use tax into jail use tax.
• Approved monthly reports of county officers
• Approved blanket purchase orders
• Approved the court clerk records management and preservation monthly report
• Approved contract with CEDA for bridge inspections.
County commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse. The meeting was on Tuesday this week due to the Labor Day holiday.
