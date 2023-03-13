By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
Only one bid was received for road work in District 3 at Monday’s regular meeting of the Woodward County Commissionrs.
Coughlin Company out of Kansas was awarded the bid for grinding, chipping and sealing two sections of county roads. One of the roads is part of the Iodine Road north and west of Woodward (from CR 209/32 for three miles west to CR 206). The second is from CR 209/38 three miles west to the Boiling Springs Golf Course.
Couglin’s bid was $20,533.80 per mile.
Commissioners also heard a short grant update from Dr. Tom Lucas who said he was looking around for foundations that might be acceptable of grants for local governments.
“I’ve found a couple and some others might be good chances,” he said. “I will continue to develop that list and we can kind of decide what to apply for.”
Commissioners took no action on a request for an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana certificate of compliance for a location change for Cured-Rite. No representative of the company was at the meeting.
In other action, commissioners:
- Approved the cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for March
- Approved maximum monthly expenditures for March of $90,927.87 for each district.
- Approve purchase orders
- Approved two transfer of appropriations for the assessor’s office, one from visual inspection personal services into visual inspection maintenance and operation and the other from personal services to capitol outlay.
- Appointed Michael Pettey and Christi Pierce as requisition officers and Jonathan Murray and Kenton Love as receiving agents for the Fort Supply Fire Department.
- Reappointed Roger Wagner and Vernon Peck as the county representatives on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Board.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.