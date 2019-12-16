The Board of Woodward County Commissioners held a fairly routine weekly meeting on Monday.
Tabulation of six month county wide bids that were opened Dec. 9 were considered for emulsion, limestone chips and contract hauling. It was approved that low bids be accepted.
The bids for emulsion were from CED #7 County Energy District Authority out of Clinton, Coastal Energy Corporation out of Willow Springs Mo., Vance Brothers out of Kansas City Mo., and Ergon Asphalt & Emulsion Inc. out of Lawton.
The bids for limestone chips were from Material Service of Oklahoma from Pawnee, Martin Marietta from Oklahoma City, and Dolese Brothers Company out of Oklahoma City.
Four local companies had bid for contract hauling, including Dustin Donley out of Mooreland, J & R Transport Inc., Riddle Construction and Pfeifler Trucking LLC, all out of Woodward.
Commissioners acknowledged two certificates of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority in District 3. One is for A & L Products on the SW fourth of Section 15 T23N R22W. The other is for ARC Organic LLC in SE/SW/SE of Section 18 T22N R20W.
A resolution for disposing of equipment for a 2002 Ford F450 grass rig for the Woodward County Fire Department was approved.
The board approved designating the same official board members to the Northwestern Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority for 2020. They also approved designee Roger Arnold.
In addition to regular business, sealed bids will be opened for six month grader blades and bolts for county wide use. A bid for blades was approved from Dub Ross Company and for bolts from CL Boyd Co. Inc., both out of Oklahoma City.
