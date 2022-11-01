With the Bedlam football game right around the corner, it’s the last chance to receive your choice of OU or OSU t-shirt by making a lifesaving difference for a fellow Oklahoman.
For a limited time only, all successful blood donors will receive their choice of a free, crimson “Boomer” or orange “Cowboys” t-shirt. Donate by November 20 to receive a Bedlam t-shirt with your favorite school’s color!
“No matter which team you’re backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, it’s vital to come together, donate blood, and help our local hospital patients,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “It’s such a thrill to see the competitive spirit each year while helping save the lives of Oklahomans.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days.
Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals and medical facilities. For more information, visit obi.org.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
Upcoming blood drives
Nov. 2 – Vici Community, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m
Nov. 3 – High Plains Technology Center, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 3 – Mooreland High School, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 – Waynoka High School and community, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 – Deepwater Chemicals, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 4 – United Grocery Stores in Woodward, 2182 8th St., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 – Lucky Star Casino in Canton, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 – Woodward First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Noon to 3 p.m.
Nov. 7 – Mooreland First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 7 – Laverne High School and community, Shackleford Hall, Noon to 6 p.m.
Nov. 9 – Northwest Technology Center-Alva campus, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 10 - Cargill Salt, Freedom, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 11 – Woodward High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 22 – Canton Community Cener, 1 p.. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 23 – Shattuck Community, Fire Department Training Room, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 25 – Walmart in Woodward, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 – Northwestern Oklahoma State University Ranger Room, Alva, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
