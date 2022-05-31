Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering blood donors a chance to choose their own adventure this summer.
All successful donors will receive an “Adventure Starts Here” t-shirt** and their choice of the following tickets:
• One free ticket to the Science Museum Oklahoma
• One free ticket to Frontier City Theme Park
• Two free tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park
“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
**While supplies last.
*****
Blood drives coming up in area
June 4 – Fargo-Gage School (Fargo Fire Department), 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 4 – Classic Bowl, Woodward, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 7 – AllianceHealth Woodward, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 7 – Taloga Community, 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 8 – Waynoka High School, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 8 – Smithfield in Laverne (Fellowship Hall), noon to 5 p.m.
June 8 – Waynoka High School (Chamber office), 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 10 – Walmart-Woodward, noon to 6 p.m.
June 10 – Woodward Community, (Pioneer Room) noon to 6 p.m.
June 13 – Mooreland First United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 20 – United Grocery Stores, Woodward, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
June 20 – Traditions Health, Woodward, 10 a.m. to noon
June 20 – Seiling Community, noon to 6 p.m.
June 20 – Alva Ambulance Service, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
June 21 – CF Industries in Woodward, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 23 – Buffalo ODOT, noon to 3 p.m.
June 23 – City of Woodward (Pioneer Room), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 27 – Walmart in Woodward, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June 28 – Arnett New Holland, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 28 – Deepwater Chemicals in Woodward, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
June 28 – Woodward Bank 7, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
