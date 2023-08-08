Our Blood Institute (OBI) will hold a number of blood drives across the area in August. With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a “Life is Better” T-shirt, while supplies last.*
Science Museum Oklahoma is home to over 390,000 square feet of hands-on science experiences, art, and history.
Frontier City is Oklahoma’s only western-themed amusement park.
The park offers thrill rides like the Silver Bullet and Diamond Back, entertainment and food. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor offers towering water slides and more.
“You may be ready for some fun in the sun this summer, but accidents still happen,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation can save the lives of up to three people and is essential in keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
Upcoming blood drives
Aug. 14 – Alva State Bank and Trust, noon to 4 p.m.
Aug. 14 – Seiling Community Youth Center, Noon to 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 – Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Buffalo, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 18 – Alliance Oklahoma Home Health, Woodward, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 18 – Walmart, Woodward, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 19 – Atwoods, Woodward, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 22 – AllianceHealth, Woodward, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 – Buffalo High School, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 – Woodward High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 26 – Lucky Star Casino, Canton, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 28 – CF Industries, Woodward, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 28 – Laverne High School, noon to 6 p.m.
Aug. 28 – Mooreland First United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m
Aug. 30 – Arnett High School, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 30 – Cargill Salt, Freedom, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 – Freedom High School, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 – Mooreland High School, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 – Sharon-Mutual High School, noon to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.