The Oklahoma Blood Institute has a number of drives coming up in the area starting with a couple on Friday at AllianceHealth and the Woodward Conference Center.
During these drives, donors will receive a free, limited edition “Save the Humans” t-shirt featuring an alien, while supplies last. Donors will also receive one free admission to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
“This is an out of this world way for us to say, ‘thank you’ to our donors in an extra(terrestrial) way. We truly appreciate those who take the time out of their day to help others ‘live long and prosper,’” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “But the reality here on earth is that blood cannot be manufactured in a lab—it can only be given by our generous volunteer donors. Patients in local hospitals rely on blood transfusions throughout the year to fight cancer, blood disorders, other illnesses and injuries.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances.
Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling OBI at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
Upcoming blood drives
Feb. 7 – AllianceHealth Woodward, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 7 – Woodward Conference Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feb. 13 – Mooreland First United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 13 – Seiling Community Youth Center, noon to 6 p.m.
Feb. 14 – CF Industries in Woodward, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feb. 17 – Walmart in Woodward, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 22 – Fort Supply High School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feb. 27 – Alliance Oklahoma Home Health in Woodward, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Feb. 27 – Cargill Salt in Freedom, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 27 – Freedom High School, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Feb. 27 – Providence Place in Woodward, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Feb. 27 – Vici High School, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 28 – Taloga Community Room, 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 28 – Woodward Skilled Nursing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
