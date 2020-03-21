The Oklahoma Blood Institute has some upcoming blood drives locally.
Blood drives include:
· Mooreland High School; Monday, March 23rd, from 12:30pm to 5:30pm
· AllianceHealth Woodward, 900 17th Street; Tuesday, March 24th, from 9am to 1pm
· City of Woodward, 1220 9th Street; Thursday, March 26th, from 10:30am to 1:30pm
Donors will also receive one complimentary admission voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City for use during Frontier City’s SPRING dates, plus a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger and be entered for a chance to win Whataburger for a year (winners drawn weekly).**
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide.
Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
