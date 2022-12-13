Blood donors during the holiday season will receive a holiday-themed, long-sleeved t-shirt, says the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Choices include the “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins” version, inspired by the classic Christmas movie “Elf”, or the festive “Be A Deer” T-shirt.
“Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles. As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”
Also, through Dec. 24, donors will receive a 2022 red Christmas ornament and be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Photo ID required to donate.
Upcoming blood drives
Dec. 14 – Arnett Community at Fire Station, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 15 – Alva State Bank & Trust, Noon to 4 p.m.
Dec. 15 – Department of Transportation in Buffalo, Noon to 3 p.m.
Dec. 15 – Northwestern Electric, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 – St. Peter’s Catholic Church Kennedy Hall, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 – Woodward Bank 7, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 – Woodward Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall/Gym, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 16 – Healthback of Woodward, Noon to 4 p.m.
Dec. 17 – Alva Community, Runnymede Building, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 19 – Mooreland Heritage Manor, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 19 – Woodward Skilled Nursing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 20 – Value Added Products, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 22 – Woodward Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 26 – Walmart in Woodward, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 27 – Humanity Hospice, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 29 – Taloga Community, 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 29 – Vici Community, 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
