The Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association has launched the first phase of Ranger2Ranger, establishing the first alumni to student mentoring program at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Ranger2Ranger is an online networking platform that connects student to alumni and alumni to alumni for career advice. Alumni mentors and their Northwestern mentees can communicate by phone or Zoom, through email and text, and in person. Students gain the advantage of the business expertise and experience of a mentor. Students may also benefit from possible internships, externships, résumé development and mock job interviews. A job board will also be available to students and alumni.
“Ranger2Ranger has great potential to support our Rangers with career advice,” said Jeremiah Campbell, president of the Northwestern Alumni Board. “It compliments well the extraordinary academic programs that Northwestern offers our students, and will better prepare them for their first job post-graduation.”
A soft launch began the first week of May, with testing done by alumni and students. This current Phase 1 of the hard launch provides alumni and non-alumni the opportunity to enroll as mentors. Phase 2 – offering the networking platform to students – begins immediately prior to the beginning of fall semester 2021.
“We are looking forward to connecting our students to our alumni,” said Skeeter Bird, CEO, Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association. “Many of us already realize the satisfaction in coaching a young person through the challenge after bombing that first test, discovering their future career or preparing for that first job interview. This program opens up that uplifting opportunity to other alums who are no longer on our campus.”
Those wanting to participate as mentors can go to www.ranger2ranger.ournorthwestern.org to enroll in Ranger2Ranger and begin the journey of guiding a Ranger to a successful career.
For more information about Ranger2Ranger, contact John Allen, Director of Alumni Relations, at (580) 327-8593 or jwallen@nwosu.edu.
