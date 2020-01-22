Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) first Networking luncheon and meeting of 2020 is on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Woodward Conference Center.
Guest speakers Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) Vice President of Regulatory and Legal Affairs Sandra Harrison, JD, MPA and OHA Vice President of Finance & Information Services Rick Snyder will be addressing attendees on Medicaid Expansion and what that means to Oklahoma.
"Medicaid expansion is an important topic for rural Oklahoma,” First Physicians Business Solutions Community Benefits Liaison and NwOA member Lana Shaffer, MPH said. "We (NwOA) want to provide our area the information necessary to make educated decisions on important topics such as this one.”
According to Shaffer, rural hospitals are often one of the largest employers and economic drivers in their communities. From her experience as former CEO of a local rural hospital, she knows they continue to struggle financially due to declining reimbursements and those with an inability to pay.
“Expanding Medicaid in Oklahoma is one possible solution that is being discussed to help provide some relief,” Shaffer said. "As with anything, there are pros and cons that need to be understood regarding the potential economic impact at the community and state level."
Harrison is a registered lobbyist and an Oklahoma licensed attorney working in Native American Law and Telecommunications Law. She is Vice President of Regulatory and Legal Affairs at the Oklahoma Hospital Association, serving hospitals across Oklahoma, both rural and urban.
Snyder has over 40 years experience in health care having served as Chief Financial Officer in Ponca City Regional Medical Center and Newton, Kan. Medical Center. He has also been active in the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the Allied Hospital Associations’ Accounting & Financial Specialists.
Part of NwOA’s vision is to provide information for legislative issues. Education and Health Care is one of the four sectors the organization has identified to work through in shaping the future of the region.
Other sectors identified by NwOA are Agriculture and Tourism, Business and Industry as well as Transportation and Utilities.
The last two meetings addressed energy in October and broadband in July of last year. NwOA also teamed up with the State Chamber Research Foundation for a OK2030 Regional Forum in Woodward to gather data and opinions on what issues need addressed and possible solutions.
At last January’s meeting, the newly merged Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma’s President Chad Warmington spoke to NwOA about oil and gas industry trends.
For registration and more information call 580-233-4232.
