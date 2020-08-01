According to Northwestern Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) 2020 President James Leonard, in the midst of the pandemic the board is continuing to identify value added opportunities for the region through training programs offered virtually.
“Hopefully we will see you in person again soon,” Leonard wrote to members. “We continue to enhance awareness and facilitate economic growth in Northwest Oklahoma.”
In lieu of the regular quarterly luncheon, NwOA hosted a Zoom workshop on Thursday with Director of Workforce Development for the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, Scott Fry.
Fry provided a fairly extensive overview of Centers of Excellence designation, how regions and communities can apply, and lessons learned during the first round of applications.
Becoming a designated Center for Workforce Excellence is a long term goal and achievement for communities that apply, not just a bandaid fix in economic development, according to Fry.
According to one of the printable handouts Fry provided, workforce development, recruitment and retention plays an essential role in three of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Oklahoma Turnaround” initiatives, which are economic growth, education effectiveness and government efficiency.
Utilizing existing platforms, resources and programs, the workforce development plan is scalable, recognizing the rural nature of the state, according to the handout.
Fry also provided a guide for communities to apply for local Center of Workforce Excellence. This designation serves as official recognition within the State. The Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education reviews each application, using a rubric.
“So when the applications are submitted through the portal to the State Career Tech Department,” Fry said. “I think do a really good job of going through each one of the applications and evaluating them based on the criteria outlined in that rubric.”
Once an application is successful, it will be submitted to the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development for final evaluation and approval.
According to Fry, the first round of applications was going to the Governor’s Council on Friday.
“Nine applications were received,” Fry said. “The industry sectors that were addressed in the nine, obviously vary based on the communities, was manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare and information securities or cyber security.”
Communities who submitted applications not chosen to go to the Governor’s Council will be contacted with recommendations for improvement. They can then reapply in October, according to Fry.
For more information, visit Okcareertech.org/news/oklahoma-centers-of-workforce-excellence.
