Purple lights outside the Woodward County Courthouse will be seen throughout October. 

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Northwest Domestic Crisis Services is having several events to help raise awareness in the Northwest area.

Upcoming events include in Woodward:

- Saturday Oct. 1, there will be a Poker Run starting at Crystal Beach at 8 a.m. It is $35 per motorcycle and $10 hand. There will also be a luncheon at 1 p.m. and 50/50 raffle tickets that are $5 each.

- Woodward JV and varsity football will be wearing a purple ribbon on their helmets for games.

- Saturday Oct. 8, hotdogs will be served at the Ace store on Oklahoma Ave. around lunch time.

- Sunday Oct. 9, will be a family fun day with games at St. Peter Catholic Church, time to be determined.

- Tuesday Oct. 18, Bites and Bling fundraiser will be at the Woodward Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ellis and Harper Counties will be having balloon releases at football games.

Guymon is having a pet walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 15 at Thompson Park. That evening a live vigil will be held at the Texas County Courthouse.

Alva is hosting a challenge yourself event to Walk A Mile a day for the 31 days to raise heart rates and getting into shape along with awareness. Challenge goers are encouraged to wear purple during your walk, post a selfie on social media with the hashtag #stepsfornwdcs.

Northwest Domestic Crisis Services, Inc. provides services for adult victims (and their children) or domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Services provided include: shelter, transportation, 24-hour hotline, counseling, court advocacy, children’s services and many specific educational topics.

For more information, visit the Woodward location at 1024 22nd, Ste. 100 or call 580-256-1215 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-888-256-1215.

