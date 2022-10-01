October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Northwest Domestic Crisis Services is having several events to help raise awareness in the Northwest area.
A purple light will be on the Woodward County Courthouse for the month of October.
Upcoming events include in Woodward:
- Saturday Oct. 1, there will be a Poker Run starting at Crystal Beach at 8 a.m. It is $35 per motorcycle and $10 hand. There will also be a luncheon at 1 p.m. and 50/50 raffle tickets that are $5 each.
- Woodward JV and varsity football will be wearing a purple ribbon on their helmets for games.
- Saturday Oct. 8, hotdogs will be served at the Ace store on Oklahoma Ave. around lunch time.
- Sunday Oct. 9, will be a family fun day with games at St. Peter Catholic Church, time to be determined.
- Tuesday Oct. 18, Bites and Bling fundraiser will be at the Woodward Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ellis and Harper Counties will be having balloon releases at football games.
Guymon is having a pet walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 15 at Thompson Park. That evening a live vigil will be held at the Texas County Courthouse.
Alva is hosting a challenge yourself event to Walk A Mile a day for the 31 days to raise heart rates and getting into shape along with awareness. Challenge goers are encouraged to wear purple during your walk, post a selfie on social media with the hashtag #stepsfornwdcs.
Northwest Domestic Crisis Services, Inc. provides services for adult victims (and their children) or domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Services provided include: shelter, transportation, 24-hour hotline, counseling, court advocacy, children’s services and many specific educational topics.
For more information, visit the Woodward location at 1024 22nd, Ste. 100 or call 580-256-1215 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-888-256-1215.
