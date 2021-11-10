“If you have ever thought about attending the Woodward Arts Theatre, this weekend is the time,” said Director Laurie Steenbergen.“Not only is it featuring a live show with music and dancing, it is celebrating reopening and beginning it’s 40th year of of bringing live entertainment to Northwest Oklahoma.”
Put together by Music Theatre International,“All Together Now” will be performed at the 40th anniversary show weekend of the Woodward Arts & Theatre Council. Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“While many know the history of the building and understand that it is nearly 100 years old, they do not realize that the Woodward Arts (& Theatre) Council made that happen,” Steenbergen said.“In 1981, it was the Arts Council but Theatre was added after they were able to buy the old movie house and dedicate it to use for the arts and especially live performances in Northwest Oklahoma.”
Performers from many different groups in the area are all coming together to celebrate live performance returning to the stages all around the world, according to Steenbergen.
“During 2020, venues the size of the Woodward Arts Theatre closed around the world,” Steenbergen explained.
WATC did their part in lifting spirits in the community during the difficult time as volunteer Jay Young put fun and encouraging messages on the marquee “We are blessed with great community support and a vibrant city who cherishes the theatre,” Steenbergen said. “I loved that we were able to shine the light with fun things like ‘Don’t Cry for me Quarantina’ and other humorous neighborly messages under the restored neon marquee.”
WATC had many positive comments and words of thanks for the gesture.
“There were folks who took advantage of the emptier street to get
great pictures with classic cars and the marquee,” Steenbergen said.
With over 100 people in the cast including the dancers and technical workers, “All Together Now” honors those lost to the pandemic while at the same time looking forward to the future.
“It is going to be different than any other show WATC has done in its history,” Steenbergen said. “It is really just a beautiful show that reminds us all of what live performance means to us as a community,” Tickets are $20, but student, veterans and other discounts are available. For more information, call 580-256-7120.
