The latest situation update from the State Health Department on the COVID-19 situation.
of this advisory, there are 29 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) call center received more than 1,000 calls Tuesday. In addition, the webpage dedicated to the Oklahoma COVID-19 response had 155,710 views.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) recommends daycares and child care centers remain open to serve their community, increase sanitization practices and remain vigilant in providing hygiene protocols to children and employees, follow best practices on social distancing and sanitization, and remain flexible while maintaining child safety as the top priority.
For a complete list of guidance documents, visit the "Resources" page at coronavirus.health.ok.gov for additional information.
Note: None of the positive cases have been in Northwest Oklahoma or the Panhandle.
