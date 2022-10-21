Upcoming events locally for Saturday include the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum photography contest winners reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with refreshments and snacks.
Also, Woodward Arts Theatre and Missoula’s Red Riding Hood show times are 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday Oct. 25 is the Teeny Tiny Town NWOA Summit at the Woodward Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The conference has information and resources to support rural communities. The discussion is about funding for small businesses, how to market your town, sustainable water rate structures, and more. Jeff Seymour serves as the Executive Vice-President for Economic Development for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber will be the keynote speaker.
Thursday Oct. 27 is the Woodward Main Street Trick or Treating event. A Pet Parade is at 5 p.m. Trick or treating is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Pumpkin Drop is set for 6:30 p.m.
Friday Oct. 28 Woodward Skilled Nursing Trunk or Treat is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Providence Place is having their “Spook the Loop” event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 29 will be a cooking demo at Walker Mercantile Company with Rachel Hamilton Scott, owner of Southern Roots Sisters.
Woodward Elks Lodge will be open to the public, ages 21 and up for a Halloween Dance at 7:30 p.m. to midnight. A $500 cash prize for the best costume will be decided at 10 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at Cricket Wireless, Subway, Shoe Department and Factory Connection on Williams, Ave., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Remember to be safe while trick or treating on Halloween Night, Oct. 31.
