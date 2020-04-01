As a person who was raised in the ag industry, I understand that no matter what is going on in the world around us, agriculture continues. Calves will be born, and crops will be planted. The grass will grow, and cows will be moved to new pastures.
Yes, agriculture is definitely affected by the recent climate due to COVID-19, but we have weathered storms like this in the past. In a climate that seems to be out of control, there are some things that we can control. One thing that may be worth your consideration is a vaccination protocol for calves that meets the requirements of a preconditioning program in the fall.
As an OSU Extension area livestock specialist, much of my time in the fall is spent working with participating producers of Oklahoma Beef Quality Network (OQBN). OQBN and others programs like it are designed to aid cattle producers in making preconditioning decisions and capturing value of preconditioned calves at market.
This past fall, the OQBN premium over calves marketed with no preconditioning was $11.93 per cwt. This average includes steers and heifers for all weight classes. Over all weight classes, individual premiums for steers was $11.48 per cwt. and $12.62 per cwt. for heifers. Individual sale summaries can be found at oqbn.okstate.edu; look on the left hand side for “OQBN Sale Results.”
To participate in the OQBN, calves must be: home-raised and weaned a minimum of 45 days; castrated and healed; dehorned and healed; tagged with a program compliant ear tag; and vaccinated according to one of three vaccination protocols. A detailed vaccine protocol is listed at oqbn.okstate.edu; look on the left hand side for “OQBN Vac-45” and select “OQBN Health Protocol” from the list in the center. In addition, starting in fall 2020, all producers selling OQBN cattle must be beef quality assurance (BQA) trained.
In the past, I have run into situations where vaccine requirements have not been met correctly. A number of these vaccine errors have to do with modifiedlive versus a killed respiratory vaccination. In most situations, I am happy to work with producers because I will admit that keeping vaccines straight is challenge to say the least. However, an additional last-minute trip through the chute to correct a vaccine blunder adds stress and is not without added cost. While we publicly provide our requirements to vaccine dealers and vets, there are too many preconditioning programs for each retailer to keep track of the details of each one. Do yourself a favor and review the requirements with your vet so you can be sure you are purchasing the correct products. Also, after spring vaccinations, be sure to save those boxes or record the serial number of the vaccines. This also is a step some producers miss. Producers who take time in the spring to plan their vaccination protocols for the program will save money (and time) in the fall.
I invite you to visit the OQBN website at oqbn.okstate.edu for a complete list of the requirements, the latest premium reports and more helpful information. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension ag educators are well versed in this program, so if you have questions, give them a call.
Be safe over the next month and remember that your county Oklahoma Cooperative Extension office is here to continue to help you with your questions, even if it is over the phone.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
