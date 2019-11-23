The November distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from September business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from September 16th to September 30th and estimated sales from October 1st to October 15th.
The disbursement of $155,875,478 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $5,593,522 from the $150,281,956 distributed to the cities and towns in November last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $21,253,925.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $26,743,406 sales tax disbursement and a $4,419,896 use tax disbursement.
City Nov. 2019 Nov. 2018
Aline $2,546.99 $1,376.17
Alva $317,487.52 $326,742.43
Arnett $13,163.19 $13,606.81
Beaver $35,708.19 $34,907.36
Buffalo $18,766.38 $18,812.50
Camargo $5,469.82 $3,201.40
Canton $27,376.70 $41,217.26
Cherokee $48,307.28 $38,096.17
Cheyenne $17,880.90 $18,738.37
Fairview $120,900.62 $160,793.59
Fargo $2,774.63 $3,067.24
Forgan $2,248.25 $3,358.93
Fort Supply $2,403.93 $2,213.42
Freedom $1,746.18 $1,848.29
Gage $3,522.09 $4,097.63
Laverne $29,248.60 $21,202.34
Leedey $10,706.85 $10,156.28
Longdale $3,563.44 $6,986.43
Mooreland $23,343.98 $24,502.96
Okeene $39,633.33 $44,680.13
Ringwood $19,744.97 $14,985.29
Seiling $99,542.46 $108,869.45
Shattuck $60,828.68 $81,727.60
Taloga $3,402.59 $6,195.60
Thomas $36,232.93 $65,277.42
Vici $22,250.85 $24,482.89
Watonga $191,237.24 $312,681.52
Waynoka $57,496.99 $38,271.90
Woodward $879,199.23 $961,851.20
County Nov. 2019 Nov. 2018
Beaver $50,105.36 $95,246.46
Dewey $231,629.23 $368,848.41
Ellis $157,286.16 $220,705.46
Harper $38,961.13 $39,064.05
Major $192,943.32 $362,372.88
Woods $77,862.16 $107,331.17
Woodward $245,688.28 $315,326.16
