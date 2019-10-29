Woodward Mid-Day Ambucs are gearing up for their 27th Annual November Harvest Gala.
The event was created to finance and sponsor high school scholarships.
“This event funds our chapter’s work,” said Co-Chair Glenda Deviney. “We purchase Amtrykes for children and veterans with physical limitations, we provide scholarships for a high school senior and college students who are currently enrolled in Speech, Occupational and Physical therapy programs, and distribute on the average of $1,000 monthly donations back into our community. I like to say we raise money, then give it away.”
Over the years, the event has grown and developed into a night of glamour.
“Springtime was always so hectic for our club; therefore November Harvest was created,” said Event Creator Cindy Colclasure. “The name and theme has served us perfectly for 27 years. It’s enable us to transform from a casual evening of chuckwagon BBQ’s, Pig Kissing Contests, and blue jeans apparel to an elegant and glamorous dressy gala without ever changing the name.”
The Gala is scheduled for Friday evening at 6 p.m. in the Woodward Conference Center.
“Our theme this year is ‘I’m All In’, a play on casino games,” Deviney said.”I’m all in on Amtrykes, I’m all in on scholarships and I’m all in on community service.”
Putting on an event like the Gala takes a lot of helping hands. Community members of Woodward are
stepping up to make the night a success.
“Our dinner Caterer is JayLeens Catering & Culinary Arts along with this year the Women of the Moose doing our appetizer tables for happy hour,” Deviney said. “The Woodward Elks Rodeo guys have been an important part of the cocktail hour for several years serving our complimentary wine. Longshots is our cash bar this year.”
Four casino games have been added this year to entertain guests during cocktail hour, in addition to the annual silent auction.
Dinner will follow cocktail hour and the Ambucs will present an Amtryke before the live auction.
“Some of our live auction items are two Thunder Games, OU & OSU autographed items, a beautiful leather chair, a Henry Golden Boy rifle and more,” according to Deviney. “We will have two raffle items, a Sig Sauer P365 9 mm and a Thunder game with amazing seats.”
Visit the Woodward Mid-Day AMBUCS Facebook page for updates and more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.