Joshua Gregory Anthony was found not guilty of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years and/or sexual abuse of a child on Wednesday afternoon. Court Clerk Tammy Roberts read the verdict just after 3 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Anthony had testified saying, “I’m nervous because my life is on the line for something I did not do.”
Day three of the trail commenced about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday with the swearing in of Det. Darren Navratil and questioning by attorney for the state Ashley McDermott.
Navratil explained an interrogation technique commonly used for children called Cognitive Graphic Interviewing (CGI) which the detective has the child help him draw a forensic map. The map is a visual representation of what the child is trying to verbalize. Using primarily open-ended questions and repeating the child’s own words back to them, the detective is able to map out a picture of the circumstances of an alleged crime, according to Navratil.
The jury then watched the video interview in which Navratil interrogated the child, drawing pictures on a large tablet on an easel.
After a few more questions for Navratil from both the defense and the state and a short break, the jury heard Anthony’s testimony as he was also questioned by both. Court then recessed for lunch.
After lunch, District Judge Justin Eilers read closing instructions for the jury including several definitions.
In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Susan K. Meinders thanked the jury for their service in such a hard case, then went over some of the evidence and definitions again, asking the jury to use their common sense.
In Defense Attorney Ryan D Recker’s closing statements, he reminded the jury that the child’s mother hadn’t initially believed the child, no other possible suspects were followed up on, and DNA had been ruled out. The accused also had never given a confession, but had shown obvious concern for the child to seek counsel and see a doctor.
“This is my last chance to visit with you guys,” Recker said to the jury. “Where’s the evidence? He is presumed innocent. The state has to proved it is beyond reasonable doubt to put him in a cage for no less than 25 years… Find Josh not guilty.”
After only about an hour of deliberation by the seven woman, five man jury, court reconvened to hear the verdict of not guilty, which Meinders said the State accepts.
“I’m continually impressed with the caliber of jurors in Northwest Oklahoma,” Eilers complimented. “I cannot thank you enough. We could not have done it without you.”
