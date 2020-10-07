Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Woodward will extend hours and hold an evening event during the week of Oct. 12-16 for Reach Higher: RECONNECT Week.
Reach Higher is a program designed for students, who have already earned some college credit, to explore options to finish their bachelor’s degree. During this week, students will be able to apply to attend Northwestern, explore their bachelor’s degree options, receive advisement on finishing their degree, obtain financial aid counseling and tour the facilities.
The primary goals of Reach Higher: RECONNECT Week are to increase awareness of the adult-friendly bachelor’s degree completion options available through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Reach Higher initiative and encourage adults who have earned some college credit to successfully complete their bachelor’s degrees face-to-face or online.
Northwestern-Woodward, located at 2007 34th Street, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12-16. On Oct. 15, the campus will extend its hours to 7 p.m., and personnel will be available for potential students to ask questions and to have one-on-one advising to understand how to obtain their bachelor’s degree. During this week, students can register for giveaways, take a campus tour in-person or virtually, and meet other students, faculty and staff. Face coverings are required inside the campus building, and social distancing is being practiced.
For more information on Northwestern-Woodward’s Reach Higher: RECONNECT Week or to set up a personal virtual meeting, contact Dr. Jonathan Thomason at (580) 254-2500 or by email at jethomason@nwosu.edu. Additional information about becoming a student at Northwestern-Woodward may be found at www.nwosu.edu/woodward.
