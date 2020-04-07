Northwestern Oklahoma State University will begin freshman enrollment on April 8. The annual Freshman Connection event, which is traditionally the first day of enrollment for incoming freshmen, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of Freshman Connection being canceled, Northwestern has elected to begin enrollment for freshman a week early, which typically would start on April 15. Northwestern recruitment staff will be working with incoming students to assist with completing required paperwork and setting up their schedules for the fall semester.
“These are different times we are dealing with,” Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, said. “Enrollment is still open, and we are prepared to help students with their transition to our university.”
High school seniors who are planning to attend Northwestern in the fall will need to make sure they have applied to the university and provided the Registry Office with their ACT score and their most recent high school transcript.
For more information, visit the admissions webpage
to learn more about how to apply and what items are needed for admission at https://www.nwosu.edu/appl y-for-admission/incomingfreshmen. Other helpful information may be found by visiting the Future Ranger section on the university’s website.
If students have questions concerning the admission process, and would like to set up their enrollment for the fall, please call the recruitment staff at (580) 327-8546 or send an email to recruit@nwosu.edu. The recruitment staff is eager to assist incoming students for the upcoming semesters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.