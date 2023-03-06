Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials have announced enrollment numbers for the spring 2023 semester.
A total of 1,710 students are enrolled in spring classes, which is about 1 percent more than last year. At the main campus in Alva, 1,043 students are enrolled, which is an increase of 5.1 percent. Enrollment at the Enid location decreased by 11.2 percent with a total of 166, while enrollment at the Woodward site is 120, a decrease of 1.6 percent.
Northwestern’s graduate school experienced a 7.8 percent decrease in enrollment, but concurrent enrollment is experiencing positive growth. These classes, which are for qualifying high school juniors and seniors, saw an increase of 4.5 percent.
Northwestern’s outreach sites, including the University Center of Ponca City, reported enrollment of 74 students. As for online courses, 1,049 students are enrolled which equates to a 6 percent increase.
“Enrollment continues to be top-of-mind when making decisions for the university,” said Dr. Bo Hannaford, university president. “We are looking at new strategies on how to get young people, along with those who have some college credit already, into our classrooms. Northwestern is an incredible place to earn your degree, and we want everyone to know that.”
“Although it is small, seeing an increase gives us hope that students want to continue their education,” said Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management.
“We are committed to our students and want them to find success at any of our campuses,” he added.
The university continues to be recognized for outstanding educational opportunities on a national level, while also providing lower costs compared to many schools in the state.
Enrollment for summer is open and fall enrollment starts March 21. For information on how to get enrolled, contact recruit@nwosu.edu or call (580) 327-8456.
