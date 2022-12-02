Fall commencement at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Percefull Fieldhouse.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University alumni Dr. Randy Smith will deliver the commencement address.
Smith had a career at Northwestern for over 25 years (1979-2005) starting as the assistant dean of students and leaving as the dean of student services and enrollment management.
A native of Oklahoma City, he graduated from Northwestern with a bachelor’s degree in education.
He later earned a master’s degree in secondary education at Northwestern and went on to Oklahoma State University for his doctoral degree in educational administration.
He served as an assistant dean of students, head baseball coach, an instructor in health, physical education and recreation and was the school’s athletic director for a number of years.
Later in his career he served in a number of other capacities including dean of the graduate school and department chair of health, physical education and recreation.
From 2001-2005 Smith was the dean of student services and enrollment management.
Music will be provided by the Northwestern brass quintet under the direction of Dr. Michael Black, assistant professor of music and director of bands.
A reception honoring the graduates will immediately follow the ceremony and be held in the Student Center Ballroom.
A live stream of the fall commencement can be found at: www.YouTube.com/NWOSURangers.
All told, 123 students will receive either their bachelor’s or master’s degrees .
Seventeen Northwestern students receiving bachelor’s degrees will graduate with honors. Students with cumulative grade point averages between 3.70 and 3.79 are designated cum laude, those with GPAs between 3.80-3.89 are magna cum laude and those above 3.90 are summa cum laude.
Area graduates include
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
BEAVER – Alejandria Kasparie, Bachelor of Science in biology
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
BEAVER – Hannah Mosburg, Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
CUM LAUDE
WOODWARD – Branson Brewer, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nicholas Navratil, Bachelor of Science in computer science
MASTER OF ARTS IN AMERICAN STUDIES
WOODWARD – Anja Harrison
MASTER OF COUNSELING PSYCHOLOGY
MOORELAND – Jessi Seiger-Ross
MASTER OF EDUCATION
TURPIN – Trista Lansden, educational leadership
WAYNOKA – Emily Kennedy, school counseling
BACHELOR OF ARTS
CANTON – Brendan Lang, history
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
GATE – Lindee Carson, agriculture
WAYNOKA – Thomas Treece, health and sports science education
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
WOODWARD – Devan Brannock
