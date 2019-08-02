As discussions about college affordability continue nationally, Northwestern Oklahoma State University has been ranked as one of the most affordable small colleges in the nation by a higher education website.
Great Value Colleges recently ranked Northwestern as the 17th most affordable small college west of the Mississippi (River).
In its notification to the school, Great Value Colleges said: “Northwestern was selected not only for the school’s affordability but also for the institution’s overall outstanding reputation, its faculty’s excellence, and the unerring commitment to providing students a high-quality education.”
Rather than rank schools simply by flat annual tuition rate, Great Value Colleges considered a more comprehensive figure – net price. College Navigator, which is a part of the National Center for Education Statistics, supplies this information on its comprehensive data website. Net price is an adjusted figure that considers both annual tuition costs and added fees as well as the average financial aid package per student.
“We feel strongly that Northwestern provides one of the best college values in the nation, and this ranking helps validate that claim,” Dr. Janet Cunningham, university president, said. “We are pleased that our reputation for academic excellence was noted in the ranking.”
The full rankings are available at https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/affordable/small-colleges-west-of-the-mississippi/.
