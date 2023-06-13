In an effort to keep students reading through the summer, members of the Northwest Reading Council have organized a literacy project called “Summer Book Hunt.”
On June 20 and July 20 members will be hiding baggies of books in Crystal Beach Park for lower elementary students to find. After finding the book bag, students may read and keep the book or they can read and then return the book sealed in the baggie in the same area of the park for another child to find.
Parents are asked to post a photo of the book bag (with or without their children being in the photo) on their personal social media pages. The group also requests that parents add the hastags #look4abook and #look4abooknwok so the group can track the book bags being located.
The project was inspired by a similar program called Little Read Wagon that hides books around Oklahoma and other states. The idea has been widely used in the Norman and Oklahoma City areas and Northwest Reading Council members are excited to bring it to Northwest Oklahoma.
Northwest Reading Council is affiliated with Oklahoma Literacy Association. More information is available on the Northwest Reading Council Facebook page or by contacting members Debby Yarbrough or Connie Wise.
