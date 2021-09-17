Northwest Domestic Crisis Services, Inc. celebrates 40 years. The non-profit organization has a team of 31 employees throughout a 10 county area. (Back row) Primary Advocate Kristi Hill, Shelter Manager Audrey Mabrey, Assistant Director Maria Aceves, Executive Director Paul Fockler, Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Case Manager Brandy Sallee, Dewey and Major County Advocate Lauren Replogle (Front) Advocate Korbin Bowers, ESG Case Manager Shanna Gonser and Maintenance Technician Rusty Jackson at the center on 1024 22nd St. in Woodward. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)