The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance will be hosting it’s annual Legislative Reception on March 27 at 5 p.m at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City. It’s open to the public and there’s no price to enter.
“It’s a way for the public to interact with elected officials and let them know what’s going on in Northwest Oklahoma” says Lisa Powell, chair of NwOA. Go. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will be special invited guests.
According to Powell, the Legislative Reception has been held for almost 20 years and usually has up to 400 people attend.
