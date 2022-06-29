Bipartisan Study on School Safety Requested
OKLAHOMA CITY – A bipartisan request for an interim study on school safety was filed Thursday.
The study requested by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, would review school security practices and examine how schools protect students.
“We want to take a holistic approach,” Pae said. “Our hope with this study is to collect answers, ideas, and best practices so that we can share that with our colleagues and hopefully craft smart, data-driven solutions to problems districts face when it comes to protecting students.”
After a string of mass shootings, including the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the driver of the study is bipartisanship.
“One of the biggest roadblocks to progress is partisan fighting,” Rosecrants said. “This is an issue that must rise above that divisiveness. Teachers across the state are teaching their students to work together. To protect those students and teachers, we must do the same.”
Interim studies are approved by the Speaker of the House. Decisions on which studies are approved are expected no later than July 29.
McAlester church burns down
CNHI - A McAlester church that serves as a polling place burned to the ground Tuesday on primary election day.
Firefighters and emergency personnel responded Tuesday morning to a fire at the First Assembly of God Church at 1800 Hardy Springs Rd. in McAlester, where no injuries were reported.
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer confirmed assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was requested due to federal law and the ATF is the lead agency in the investigation.
Brewer said the initial report of the fire came in around 5 a.m. before election workers were scheduled to open polls for primary elections.
The church is the polling place for Precincts 7 and 40. Officials with the Oklahoma Election Board declared an election emergency for the two precincts and directed those voters to vote at the Pittsburg County Election Board.
Dispatchers relayed a report of smoke coming from the top of the church around 5:31 a.m. Tuesday, according to an audio recording the News-Capital obtained through Broadcastify.
