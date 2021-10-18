Flu season is underway and Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck has set up several flu shot clinics across Ellis County.
The clinics will cover Medicare recipients as well as those with private insurance or selfl pay. Self pay cost for the standard flu shot is $30.
Officials said there is a limited number of the High Dose Flu Vaccine so it will be first come, first serve.
Here is the clinic schedule
Oct 20 - Fargo Senior Center, 10 a.m. to noon
Oct. 26 - Gage Senior Center, 10 a.m. to noon
Oct. 27 - Arnett Senior Center, 10 a.m. to noon
Oct. 29 - Newman Memorial Hospital, 9 a.m. to noon.
The hospital also offers flu shots for ages 6 months and up through the hospital's immunization clinic. The flu shot is covered by most insurance plans.
The hospital is also part of the Vaccine For Children Program, a state paid vaccine program for uninsured children 18-under.
Flu shots are available at the hospital Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.