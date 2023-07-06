To better meet the medical needs of Woodward area residents, Dr. Kenan Kirkendall, D.O., has opened a new family medicine clinic with three medical professionals to see patients. These include Dr. Kirkendall, Jaci Hodges Gray, PA-C and Dr. Keenan Ferguson, D.O.
Dr. Kirkendall began his medical practice in Woodward in 2000, after completing medical school and residency. He is licensed for Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Family Medicine. Dr. Keenan Ferguson has been in practice for 18 years and specializes in family medicine. Jaci Hodges Gray, a licensed physician assistant since 2019, specializes in family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, and internal medicine. Greg Kuykendall’s Hearing Center is also available in this new medical clinic and is open on Wednesday’s from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Kirkendall’s clinic was formerly located at 900 17th St. in but needed a larger facility to meet the needs of his growing number of patients. In 2022, he purchased the 3-story office building located at 4900 Oklahoma Ave..
The new clinic is currently open each Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., even as some remodeling, upgrades, and new equipment installation take place in other portions of the building. This facility employs 22 staff members including RNs, LPNs, physicians, PA-C, lab and equipment technicians, plus maintenance.
The Kirkendall building initially opened in 1982. It has three floors with 9-foot high doors, hand carved wooden trim, and special walls made of stone trucked to Woodward from Mexico. This building’s special floor tile is one-inch thick. The Kirkendall family of five resides on the third floor that even has covered outside balconies with patio furniture for the family to enjoy. The roof helicopter pad, once belonging to JD Hodges in the 1980s, is no longer present.
A few former tenants and owners of this building included Robinson Brothers Drilling Corporation, J.D. Hodges’ drilling and trucking companies, William Clayton and Richard Wensel of Wen-Clay International, Inc., Social Security Administration, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, and lastly, Joe Hamilton with UniBridge Scales. He sold the building and immediate grounds to Kirkendall in July of 2022.
Kathy Kirkendall, wife of and staff member for Dr. Kenan Kirkendall, provided a guided tour of the new medical clinic and shared some of the building’s history. The first floor is comprised of the reception area, staff offices, 15 exam rooms, plus other rooms for lab work, ultrasound, Xray, EKG, laceration repair, skin lesion removal, medication injections, bone density testing, and spirometry. MRIs are still only available at Alliance Health Woodward in the hospital.
“There are no plans for usage of the 2nd floor, yet. We live on the 3rd floor,” said Kathy Kirkendall. “It’s a big space and we really like it. The building is well built. We could not hear anything on the 1st and 2nd floors (during recent heavy thunderstorms).”
Due to the age of this 3-story office building, repairs and upgrades were necessary. Local building contractor Randy Glitsch has crews still working on the inside and outside of the building. Some stucco needed repair, a new heating and air conditioning system was installed, fire sprinklers were added, the building was made handicap accessible, and some medical equipment has been delivered and installed in Dr. Kirkendall’s new clinic.
Dr. Kirkendall’s family medicine clinic can provide one-stop medical care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, you may call the office staff at (580) 254-5316.
