It’s officially August which means summer break is coming to a close as the new school year approaches.
Woodward Public Schools will start classes on Aug. 22 and students and parents alike can expect some changes this year.
According to Superintendent of Schools Kyle Reynolds, the staff turnover rate was lower this year than the last with 33 new certified staff including teachers, coaches, and administrators. However, there were more leadership positions involved in the turnover than usual.
A few of the new certified employees in leadership positions include:
High School Principal - Ron Sunderland
Assistant High School Principal - Jacob Wiederstein
High School Counselor - Sandra Wright
District Athletic Director - Jacob Miller
Previous High School Principal Brad Logan was moved into a newly added position, director of operations. A second position was added as well, director of special ed and federal programs, which was filled by Bana Bogdahn. The two new positions will take over the responsibilities previously under the purview of the assistant superintendent.
“We sat back and looked at our structure, and decided that we needed to kind of rethink that structure based off of what our overarching goals are,” Reynolds said. “Increase student achievement, close the achievement gap - that third goal, safe and attractive schools, we’d really not put an emphasis on that with how we staffed our organization. And so that’s when we created the director of operations.”
According to Reynolds, the Early Childhood Center has a certified special ed position that remains open.
The student information system, Infinite Campus, has seen some changes this year and staff is training to use the new system.
“That is going to be a pretty significant shift,” Reynolds said. “Because that will also change the parent portal that all of our parents are used to seeing. But at the end of the day, we think they’ll be very pleased with the new system.”
The Woodward Public School system will continue to emphasize the important of mental health with the help of the Project AWARE grant.
“Various members of our staff and teachers will be involved in mental health awareness training,” Reynolds said.
The training includes Mental Health First Aid, basic mental health training to help spot students in need of basic help or guidance.
