Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.