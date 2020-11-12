The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum is hosting Minoma Littlehawk Sills on Saturday, Nov. 14 in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. Sills will be presenting “A Journey Back in Time” at 1 p.m. In-person attendees will be limited to 20 with masks strongly encouraged. The event will also be broadcast online at www.facebook.com/PITM

