The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum is hosting Minoma Littlehawk Sills on Saturday, Nov. 14 in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. Sills will be presenting “A Journey Back in Time” at 1 p.m. In-person attendees will be limited to 20 with masks strongly encouraged. The event will also be broadcast online at www.facebook.com/PITM
Native American Heritage Month at The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum
78 year old Arnett, OK resident passed October 27, 2020. Memorial services will be Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Shaw Funeral Home Chapel, Arnett, OK.
, 74 year old resident of Shattuck, OK, passed from this life on October 30, 2020. Services are 11:00 am Wednesday November 4 at the Shattuck First Baptist Church. shawfuneralhome.net
80 year old Shattuck, OK resident passed November 3, 2020. Services will be Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Shattuck First Christian Church and burial following at the Shattuck Memorial Cemetery.
