The Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum will kick-off National Native American Heritage Month in November with an exhibit of art by Minoma Littlehawk-Sills. The exhibit entitled “Heh no neh vah and Veho ah – Pipewoman & Whitewoman: Life as a Breed” will open to the public on Saturday, November 6 and run through November 27. This is a free event.
There is also a program of Native American storytelling set for Saturday, November 13 at 11AM in the Roberson Exhibition Gallery at the Museum by Eldrena “Bluecorn” Douma from Canyon, Texas. She is a member of the Pueblo tribes of the Laguna, Tewa and Hopi. Her Native upbringing made a powerful foundation for her work as a storyteller. Eldrena’s performances include Native American stories for all ages. This is also a free event.
Rounding out the November Museum program will be a workshop on collecting and sharing family stories by Mr. Chester Weems, a former educator and professional storyteller from Yukon, OK. The workshop will be conducted on November 13 at 2PM in the Roberson Exhibition Gallery. Seating for the workshop is limited to 20 so please call the Museum to reserve a seat. There is a $20 charge for attending this event.
According to Robin Hohweiler, Director of the Museum, "November is always a busy month for the Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum. We always do our best to observe National Native American Heritage Month and I think we’ve lined up some great programming for this year.
“I’m especially excited about the workshop that Chester is putting on. Participants will hear examples of stories and see several projects that a person can do along with tips for interviewing family members and techniques for collecting memories.”
Call 580-256-6136 to reserve a seat in the workshop.
