"The price of freedom is never free", began U. S. Sen. James Lankford.
“Our veterans guard our freedoms in ways most Americans will never understand. Anywhere you travel in Oklahoma, you will find gratitude for the women and men who wore the cloth of our nation,” Lankford said. “This Veterans Day, we pause and say thank you to our veterans and remember our Gold Star families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. We enjoy our freedoms and security because of their bravery and their service.”
U. S. Sen. James Inhofe added, “Veterans Day is a needed reminder of the sacrifices our veterans and their families have made for our freedoms and those sacrifices should never be forgotten.
Inhofe commented the world is more dangerous now than at any point in his lifetime.
“As ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a veteran myself, I have been witness to the sacrifices these brave men and women have made to protect our nation and defend the liberties we hold dear,” Inhofe said. “I am strongly committed to fighting for them as they have fought for us. Our veterans are a critical component of our communities, and I am proud to know that over 300,000 veterans reside in Oklahoma today.”
The first commemoration of Armistice Day was proclaimed on Nov. 11, 1919.
"To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory,” said Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States. “Both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…"
Congress passed a concurrent resolution in 1926, officially recognizing the end of World War I. In 1938, it was made a legal holiday, primarily set aside to honor veterans of the first World war.
“Even as a young state, Oklahomans stepped up to answer the call to service in World War I, and have in times of war and peace ever since,” said State Sen. Casey Murdock. “You and I enjoy the freedoms this country was founded upon because of their sacrifice and service. They are heroes, and these men and women deserve our thanks, support, prayers and gratitude this Veterans Day, and throughout the year.”
In 1954, Congress amended the Act, changing it to Veterans Day in order to honor American veterans of all wars. President Dwight D. Eisenhower designated the Administrator of Veterans' Affairs as Chairman of a Veterans Day National Committee, to coordinate planning for the observance.
After some date-shuffling between 1968 and 1975, Veterans Day was cemented on Nov. 11 in 1978. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, this was not only to preserve the historical significance of the date, but also to help focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
“Although I was fortunate to grow up during peacetime and did not serve in the military, I am very grateful to those members and families who have made that sacrifice to ensure peace at home and help protect those around the world from injustice, abuse and persecution,” said Mike Dobrinski, Oklahoma District 59 representative. “Thanks for your service and may God continue to bless the USA”
"I'm thankful to the many Oklahoma veterans who have served our state and our nation at the sacrifice of their own safety and the peril of their very lives,” said District 58 Representative Carl Newton. “This Veterans Day and every day, I wish them peace of mind and the knowledge that their service is not forgotten and will always be appreciated."
