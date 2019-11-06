By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
A visit from a National Geographic film crew to Woodward was among the updates given at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce Education Committee Meeting.
High Plains Technology Center Representative Don Gaines said National Geographic is interested in how a wind energy student from India will be tying what he learns to his culture heritage.
“I'm very excited to see how that turns out,” Gaines said. “It's a great thing I think for the community, just to be able to see how what we're doing in Northwest Oklahoma can tie all over the world.”
Gaines also reported there was a good turnout at parent night. The multi media program is taking a field trip to Francis Tuttle Technology Center for the Pixel Fest. The TAP program will be having a car show on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Counselors from all over the state will soon be coming to HPTC to attend a critical incident training.
HPTC is also having their United Fund luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Dr. Deena Fisher shared updates from the Northwestern Oklahoma State University (NWOSU) Woodward campus. The campus surpassed their $600 goal during their United Fund fundraising efforts, raising $700.
NWOSU was hosting workshops for the Oklahoma Department of Education for social science, foreign language and financial literacy.
Fisher said spring enrollment has begun and is looking pretty even with last year, so far. She said more students are taking advantage of interactive online classes and Zoom is a popular platform for classes right now. Fisher is part of the online committee and said they review every online class.
“It takes a lot of coordination to make all that work and then get a first class experience because ours has to meet accreditation standards,” Fisher said. “You're seeing the way in which the 21st century is operating. That's how we're doing it.”
Fisher said the relatively new astronomy program is full, going very well, and even has a waiting list.
Education Foundation representative Aaron Sims reported nearly $10,000 has been given to teachers this fall.
Bill Fanning said the Woodward Public Schools Long Range Planning Committee has sent out a survey to those in the district who voted in the last election for feedback to help guide them on how to go forward on the next bond issue.
Woodward City Commissioner Tom Fisher said less than 200 water meters are yet to be installed. The Police Department is getting a 2017 Ford Interceptor from Kansas Highway Patrol and limbs are still being cleaned up from the recent snow.
CJ Montgomery gave an update for the Chamber. The luncheon on Veterans Day will feature Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma's secretary of commerce.
Montgomery excitedly shared some of the new things that will be happening this year surrounding Crystal Christmas.
“We're gearing up with Crystal Christmas,” Montgomery said. “We bought six new displays, all LED displays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.