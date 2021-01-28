Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds is hosting the National American Aberdeen and Salers shows this week.
“They are calling it Prevailing on the Plains,” General Manager Bailey Rae Poer said. “They are expecting around 150 head of cattle.”
Woodward is able to once again come through after a cancellation in another part of the country.
“Generally, these breeds host their national show at the National Western Stock Show,” Poer explained. “After the cancellation of Denver, they were set to host their shows in Grand Island Neb. Grand Island ended up canceling as well, that is when we were contacted about hosting.”
Participants had an additional form to fill out with their entry form, a COVID release form for both the American Aberdeen Association and the American Salers Association.
“They have come in from all over the U.S. - Montana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Illinois, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Kansas to name a few,” Poer said. “This will be the first time we have hosted this show.”
Both cattle breeds are known for easy calving and efficient grass-fed production, perfect for rough terrain, poor soil and harsh climate areas.
“This show has a huge impact on the county,” Poer said. “Exhibitors started arriving on Monday and will be here clear until Saturday night, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, etc.”
