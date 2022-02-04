On Monday, the Second Regular Session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature kicks off.
In this version of legislative spotlight, District 27 Sen. Casey Murdock gives his thoughts. Murdock's district includes Woodward and most of the surrounding counties.
The expectations for this legislative session per Murdock is “the budget is going to be very good this year. It's over $2 billion higher than when I came into office in 2014. I have legislation filed that will return some of that money to tax payers that got hit in bad budget years.”
Concerns in District 27 to be brought to light by Murdock include “Illegal medical marijuana grows. As always, our roads and highways are always in need of repair. Another issue in the district is protecting state's rights from government overreach.”
Murdock said he has legislation on herbicide drift into marijuana grows to address liability concerns.
"I have several bills that will strengthen our bail laws to make sure we are not releasing dangerous criminals on no or low bail," he said.
Casey Murdock appreciates any and all input from the citizens of Oklahoma. "Please email me at Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov or call the office at 405.521.5626," he said.
