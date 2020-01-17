State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, is inviting citizens to a special town hall meeting in Fort Supply. The meeting will be held Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fort Supply High School Cafeteria, 302 Reservation Road, and is specifically to discuss concerns about the William S. Key Correctional Center being targeted for possible closure.
Murdock recently disclosed that he’d been told the state is looking at closing five prisons, including the Fort Supply facility, in a process that would be similar to the federal government’s Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) process for consideration of military base closures.
“I think it’s important for us to stay informed and to speak out, because this would be a significant loss of jobs here in Fort Supply, with ripple effects throughout Northwestern Oklahoma,” Murdock said. “I urge everyone to join us for this important discussion.”
For more information, please contact Sen. Casey Murdock at 405-521-5626 or email Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
