FORT SUPPLY - “This is an attack against rural Oklahoma is what this is,” District 27 State Sen. Casey Murdock said. “The lack of investment that rural Oklahoma gets from the power brokers in Oklahoma City - this is the line in the sand for me.”
District 58 Rep. Carl Newton added that Northwest Oklahoma runs the state of Oklahoma.
“We contribute hugely to the economy in the state of Oklahoma,” Newton stressed. “We need to keep everything we can back here, because it's important to each one of our lives and our children, we’d like to keep them around here too.”
Murdock and Newton were addressing over 100 area residents Tuesday on the subject of William S. Key Correctional Center.
The prison is allegedly on a list for closure by the Department of Corrections. Murdock noted that Gov. Kevin Stitt and the DOC director have the power to shut down any prison in the state.
“It looks like the Department of Corrections director can do that,” Newton said. “So I would say, number one, he needs to be notified that we want it open. Now I mean, it's just as simple as the old squeaky wheel gets the grease. You need to remind them that you care about this first of all. And if they're an elected official, you need to let them know that you're a voter too.”
After receiving a tip that William S. Key Correctional Center is one of several state prisons being considered for closing, Murdock hit the ground running. Right after the holiday, he put out a press release urging citizens to voice their support of the center.
“Your phone calls do work. emails, they do work,” Murdock said. “There has been a lot of phone calls made and we are moving the needle. Last week the governor called. He wants to have a meeting with me. The director of DOC called. He wants to have a meeting with me. We are moving the needle.”
Newton even suggested handwritten letters tend to get a lot more attention.
“Personally, in my office, a handwritten letter means a lot,” Newton said. “An email means a lot too. But a handwritten letter that comes up and sits on my desk is more noticeable to that elected official than an email.”
W. S. Key Warden Lonnie Lawson was available to answer questions regarding numbers and statistics.
“We're the biggest minimum (security prison) in the state of Oklahoma,” Lawson said.
The reasons the Correctional Facility is important to all of Northwestern Oklahoma were presented as:
• The facility covers approximately 3,200 acres, which includes Agricultural Services and the Fort Supply Historical Site. This includes plenty of room for expansion and growth, which could bring in more revenue to the area and the state as a whole.
• They employ 150 workers and could employ more people if they weren’t tied to a 68 percent cap on hiring. The DOC only lets facilities throughout the state employ a percentage of the positions they have to fill.
• The over $7 million payroll people spend locally.
• Out of the facility’s $1,476,000 budget, Lawson said as much as possible is spent locally, which includes maintenance, food, clothing for the inmates, cleaning and office supplies.
• The inmates are a workforce, helping the neighboring communities and helping the facility be more self-sustaining.
• According to the DOC, it costs an average of $48.19 for housing an inmate in a minimum security facility in Oklahoma yet William S. Key is more economical, spending well under the average at less than $30 per inmate.
• The Harper County Community Hospital relies on their service to the inmates as a large portion of their support. The hospital would very likely close down without it, according to the legislators.
• The prison reform program is one of the best in the state with the most inmates volunteering to get their GED and over 200 going through the substance abuse program.
• Firemen from the prison are utilized in helping fight wildfires in the area.
Possible reasons a closing may be considered are:
• Transport distance - While Fort Supply is about 200 miles from Lexington Assessment & Reception Center (LARC), the main Correctional Facility in Oklahoma, it’s about the same distance as other minimum security facilities at Hodgen, Vinita, or Alva and not much farther than the centers at Taft, McAlester, or Atoka.
• Infrastructure - All facilities need repair and maintenance. Lawson said there are some things that need fixing, but he thinks the facility is not in bad condition. Murdock suggested investments for upkeep should have been made and bad management decisions in the legislature or DOC are not Fort Supply’s fault.
A huge concern at the meeting, of course, is for the workers themselves.
With an impressive eight and a half year average employment, Lawson said the turnover rate is far less because people out here choose stability. Lawson himself has been with the facility for 23 years.
During questions, one citizen expressed that if the facility closes, it’s not feasible for those workers to drive the distance to get a job at another correctional facility. Consolidating prisons in the city area would make more sense for those workers as jobs are more readily available.
“I don't trust them,” Murdock said. “Disregard any press releases saying they're not going to close it. When I meet with the governor and if he says we're not going to close it, the first thing obviously is I want that writing.”
During the meeting, Newton shared his appreciation for Murdock’s leadership.
“I want to thank him for being on top of this for us,” Newton said. “I really appreciate him being on the ball, paying attention and catching this as early as he did.”
Murdock answered that, as a Christian, he thinks God has a plan and made sure this came to his attention.
“I think it was meant to be that I found out, and we stepped up to the plate and stopped it,” Murdock said. “If there is a plan for five prisons (to be closed down), we are months and months ahead of those other communities in fighting to save Fort Supply.
“We are ahead of the game on this.”
The legislators encouraged everyone to call, email, write a letter or visit the Capitol. Newton said even the children should write letters, saying kids make an impact. Murdock encouraged people to tell their story of what the prison does for this community.
