Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, has been chosen by the Senate Republican Caucus to serve as majority whip. Murdock has previously served as an assistant majority whip in the upper chamber.
“I really appreciate the support from my fellow members of the Republican Caucus, and I’m excited about serving in this leadership role,” Murdock said. “We’ve worked hard to pass legislation that represents the conservative values and priorities that are important to Oklahomans. We’ve strengthened our Second Amendment rights, defended the unborn, pushed back against federal overreach, and passed laws to better support our law enforcement community. As majority whip, I’ll have a key role day to day in getting bills important to District 27 and our state signed into law.”
The majority whip helps identify the positions of members on various issues and then works to build collaboration and consensus on bills prioritized by the caucus. Murdock will be the majority whip for the 59th Legislature, which includes the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions.
The Senate Republican Caucus also voted to retain Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, as chair, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, as vice chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.